Striving for Light update for 5 November 2023

48h Race Event

Striving for Light update for 5 November 2023

The next 48h Race will take place at the 24th-26th November 2023 starting and ending at 7pm CET.

Everyone can join and compete for the highscores in the 48h race event. Additionally there are several prices that can be won by streaming the full race progress live on twitch with active VODs (to prevent cheating)!

Price Pool
    1. Place: 100€ Steam Giftcard + Design Weapon/Skill/Trinket together with the devs which will be implemented into the game.
    1. Place: 70€ Steam Giftcard
    1. Place: 50€ Steam Giftcard
  • 4.- 10. Place: Striving for Light and SfL: Survival Steam Key
How to participate
Special Features:
  • All characters, weapons and skills are unlocked from the start for everyone for the race event.
  • Race is Hardcore only.
  • Race will use the reworked pathfinder system of update 0.9.1.0 which is currently in playtesting. You can start training already by joining the public playtest for SfL and give us balancing feedback.
Not streaming yet?

Set up a twitch account and begin livestreaming or invite your favourite twitch streamer to participate in the event!

Download and use this attached invitation card to invite other streamers:
Download invitation card here.

