Dwelvers Beta v0.18.7.0 released - Bugfixes and Wave-tweaks

Dear Dwelvers community,
Thank you once again for all your support with playtesting and coming with suggestions. I really love the discussions on the forums on how to complete the campaign at impossible. You are way better at playing Dwelvers than me :D
So another week another update, here we go!
I've mainly been focusing on balancing the waves and doing some tweaks with how the creatures battle each other. You can read more about it below!
Improvements
- Creatures no longer stands on top of each other when fighting. - With the next version I've added a "force" separating creatures that stands to close to each other. This makes large groups of enemies easier to handle as they can not attack you all at once.
- Waves now come together - With the next version all enemies spawned from a portal will now slowly walk together towards the player. No longer will the dwarfs run first separating the group.
- Enemies will not drop as much equipment as before - in the next version I've added a random chance for the enemies to drop their equipment. I've learned that the crafting room looses it purpose if the player can get all the equipment from the enemies.
- Endless flow is now longer an option - I have removed the endless flow option and balanced the waves even more so that after wave 15 the waves will have a more logarithmic grow and not just get infinitely stronger.
- You can now skip mission cinematics - I added this option after request from a user.
Bugfixes
- Mission 3 stuck building a bar room
- Mission 6 is too hard!
- Prisoners and ghosts all bunch up in one corner of their rooms
- Campaign - lvl 6 - Wave meter greyed out and said I needed to destroy more portals but subsequent waves spawned anyway
- Campaign - lvl 6 - No objectives after getting the gold from trade
- Issues with creatures entering portals in large quantities
- Imps don't enter the surface while creatures are rallied there
Thank you all for playing Dwelvers and please do a review if you like the game :)
Sincerely,
Rasmus Ljunggren
(The only developer of Dwelvers)
