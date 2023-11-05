Dwelvers Beta v0.18.7.0 released - Bugfixes and Wave-tweaks

Dear Dwelvers community,

Thank you once again for all your support with playtesting and coming with suggestions. I really love the discussions on the forums on how to complete the campaign at impossible. You are way better at playing Dwelvers than me :D

So another week another update, here we go!

I've mainly been focusing on balancing the waves and doing some tweaks with how the creatures battle each other. You can read more about it below!

Improvements

Bugfixes

Thank you all for playing Dwelvers and please do a review if you like the game :)

Sincerely,

Rasmus Ljunggren

(The only developer of Dwelvers)