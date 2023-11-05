- Buffed copycat outfit's stun behavior to only receive a great stun for damage from enemies. Traps and elemental ailments (fire) will no longer stun the player, preventing potential stun-locking issues.
- Fixed an issue where the hammer's charge attack did not have physical type tags. We also checked all other charged attacks, but only the hammer was missing the physical type tag.
- Fixed an issue where the warrior outfit's sound was not occurring on its first instance.
- Adjusted the explosion graphic for the pumpkin head accessory to make it appear more like the pumpkin itself is exploding.
- Added more control in the wardrobe. You can press dash to select the outfit and press inventory to close the wardrobe.
Spell Disk update for 5 November 2023
Spell Disk 0.5.4b hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2292061 Depot 2292061
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update