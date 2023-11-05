v0.29 - Can't freeze if you burn

Hello there!
It is time to introduce a new element known to any space dweller - heat. From now on any device will generate heat when working.
Changes
- Temperature system introduced - any device will generate heat when consuming more than 1kWh/day
- New device - Passive Cooler - cool down station grid
- Trade deal log now shows lost tech points & cash (due to corrupted data & taxes)
Optimization & Fixes
- Solved game-crashing bug when reducing trade tax mid-trade
- Black Corp repaying button fixed
- Scrap metal task now adjusts to amount of scrap metal left on station
- Don't lose resources when switching from 'continuous' to 'Do X' production mode
Changed files in this update