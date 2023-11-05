 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Space Architect update for 5 November 2023

v0.29 - Can't freeze if you burn

Share · View all patches · Build 12624662 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there!

It is time to introduce a new element known to any space dweller - heat. From now on any device will generate heat when working.

Changes

  • Temperature system introduced - any device will generate heat when consuming more than 1kWh/day
  • New device - Passive Cooler - cool down station grid
  • Trade deal log now shows lost tech points & cash (due to corrupted data & taxes)

Optimization & Fixes

  • Solved game-crashing bug when reducing trade tax mid-trade
  • Black Corp repaying button fixed
  • Scrap metal task now adjusts to amount of scrap metal left on station
  • Don't lose resources when switching from 'continuous' to 'Do X' production mode

Changed files in this update

Space Architect Content Depot 1403741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link