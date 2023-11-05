 Skip to content

Milfy Cases: Damsels in Distress update for 5 November 2023

More .015 Bug Fixes, French / Spanish name issues

Build 12624609

Patchnotes via Steam Community

More fixes reported here for images that weren't right, as well as French translation names, and a few issues with the case of some of the Spanish language names.

