Patch notes: V 0.2.11.094

Share · View all patches · Build 12624603 · Last edited 5 November 2023 – 18:39:04 UTC by Wendy

The following improvements were implemented:

Added a visual indicator to the valve panel to identify valves with bypass activated.

Added a new skill in AO so he can monitor resistor banks and replace burned resistence blocks.

Added a new difficulty level to the game: EASY.

Added a difficulty level selector when starting a new game.

Added a difficulty level selector in the options menu within the game.

Added a difficulty level indicator in the tablet objectives app.

Added a bypass from the evaporators to the condenser, to better control the generating turbines.

The following bugs were fixed:

Fixed bug of city's message when informing the reason for the high demand.

Fixed bug in control room consoles where the text exceeded the margins.

Fixed bug with missing resistor blocks in Resistor banks in the "Uninterrupted Supply" scenario.

COOP: Fixed bug in the tablet app where the text exceeded the margins.

This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!

We are waiting for you in the game's Discord!