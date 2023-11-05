 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nucleares update for 5 November 2023

Patch notes: V 0.2.11.094

Share · View all patches · Build 12624603 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following improvements were implemented:

  • Added a visual indicator to the valve panel to identify valves with bypass activated.

  • Added a new skill in AO so he can monitor resistor banks and replace burned resistence blocks.

  • Added a new difficulty level to the game: EASY.

  • Added a difficulty level selector when starting a new game.

  • Added a difficulty level selector in the options menu within the game.

  • Added a difficulty level indicator in the tablet objectives app.

  • Added a bypass from the evaporators to the condenser, to better control the generating turbines.

The following bugs were fixed:

  • Fixed bug of city's message when informing the reason for the high demand.

  • Fixed bug in control room consoles where the text exceeded the margins.

  • Fixed bug with missing resistor blocks in Resistor banks in the "Uninterrupted Supply" scenario.

  • COOP: Fixed bug in the tablet app where the text exceeded the margins.

This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!

We are waiting for you in the game's Discord!

Changed files in this update

Contenido Basico Depot 1428421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link