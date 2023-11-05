 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Iron Oath update for 5 November 2023

Patch Notes 1.0.004

Share · View all patches · Build 12624576 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all, we've pushed another patch to fix a few things! Thanks for your patience :)

Patch Notes 1.0.004

Updates

  • The Shrine effect that modifies the Health of non-boss enemies to 75% has been modified so their max Health stays the same but their current Health is now reduced to 75% (previously it would reduce their max health, so it wasn't clear to the player if the effect worked or not)
  • Updated a few trait conflicts when generating new characters (if you see any more traits that shouldn't go together, please let us know!)
  • Dungeon Maps no longer stack, fixing an issue where maps from various dungeon difficulties would all have the same value (not retroactive, previously collected maps will still be stacked)
  • Updated the priority of some campaign related events so they trigger much sooner
  • Increased the difficulty of boss fights in the Dragate Ruins dungeons
  • Tweaked the Daemond fight to spawn 2 normal hoarwulfs in place of the Dire Hoarwulf, as their Pack Hunt ability introduced an extra variable of RNG that could make things too difficult for that fight

Fixes

  • Potential fix for a crash during the Blighted Assault quest at the Vanguard Fort
  • Fixed enchantments from disappearing on Legendary items after save/loading
  • Fixed an issue where a Knowledge event would sometimes not do anything in dungeons (it was caused by having no more journals to find)
  • Fixed an issue where doing a quest multiple times could lead to some variables to be tracked incorrectly, resulting in the outcome not matching up with the choices you made in the quest
  • Fixed an issue where maxing out the Satchel Size upgrade would make the last slot not visible
  • Fixed an issue where you could potentially beat the Baggage Train fight and your progression would be blocked
  • Fixed a rare issue that could occur during the 'Blood Feud' campaign quest where if you were doing a dungeon related to the Black Skull and found a dynamic dungeon event that also had Black Skulls, then the quest you were doing could potentially get removed after the fight
  • Fixed a bug with the Amulet of Stillness legendary item not always working correctly

Changed files in this update

The Iron Oath Content Depot 699331
  • Loading history…
The Iron Oath Depot MAC Depot 699332
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link