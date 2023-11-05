Hey all, we've pushed another patch to fix a few things! Thanks for your patience :)
Patch Notes 1.0.004
Updates
- The Shrine effect that modifies the Health of non-boss enemies to 75% has been modified so their max Health stays the same but their current Health is now reduced to 75% (previously it would reduce their max health, so it wasn't clear to the player if the effect worked or not)
- Updated a few trait conflicts when generating new characters (if you see any more traits that shouldn't go together, please let us know!)
- Dungeon Maps no longer stack, fixing an issue where maps from various dungeon difficulties would all have the same value (not retroactive, previously collected maps will still be stacked)
- Updated the priority of some campaign related events so they trigger much sooner
- Increased the difficulty of boss fights in the Dragate Ruins dungeons
- Tweaked the Daemond fight to spawn 2 normal hoarwulfs in place of the Dire Hoarwulf, as their Pack Hunt ability introduced an extra variable of RNG that could make things too difficult for that fight
Fixes
- Potential fix for a crash during the Blighted Assault quest at the Vanguard Fort
- Fixed enchantments from disappearing on Legendary items after save/loading
- Fixed an issue where a Knowledge event would sometimes not do anything in dungeons (it was caused by having no more journals to find)
- Fixed an issue where doing a quest multiple times could lead to some variables to be tracked incorrectly, resulting in the outcome not matching up with the choices you made in the quest
- Fixed an issue where maxing out the Satchel Size upgrade would make the last slot not visible
- Fixed an issue where you could potentially beat the Baggage Train fight and your progression would be blocked
- Fixed a rare issue that could occur during the 'Blood Feud' campaign quest where if you were doing a dungeon related to the Black Skull and found a dynamic dungeon event that also had Black Skulls, then the quest you were doing could potentially get removed after the fight
- Fixed a bug with the Amulet of Stillness legendary item not always working correctly
Changed files in this update