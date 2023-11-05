 Skip to content

Six Meat Under update for 5 November 2023

Patch Notes November 5th, 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Steam Achievements!
  • Fixed cultist sponginess
  • Made color puzzle more accessible to colorblind individuals

