- Modify the problem of continuing the game after the character dies and being unable to continue playing subsequent game content after clicking the "Continue" button.
- Based on the modification of the above problem, after returning to the main interface and starting a new game, the character status will display "Sacrificial" during the rendezvous stage, and subsequent game content cannot be played after clicking the "Continue" button.
- The trial version simultaneously modifies and updates the above two issues.
长征1934-1936 update for 5 November 2023
Updated on November 6, 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2550331 Depot 2550331
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update