长征1934-1936 update for 5 November 2023

Updated on November 6, 2023

Share

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Modify the problem of continuing the game after the character dies and being unable to continue playing subsequent game content after clicking the "Continue" button.
  2. Based on the modification of the above problem, after returning to the main interface and starting a new game, the character status will display "Sacrificial" during the rendezvous stage, and subsequent game content cannot be played after clicking the "Continue" button.
  3. The trial version simultaneously modifies and updates the above two issues.

