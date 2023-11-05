Several New Languages are supported! Our target is to support every language as we can, but you know it needs time to find the translators. Anyone, thanks for your support! You're really amazing!!!
Pattaya update for 5 November 2023
Several New Languages are supported!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2282691 Depot 2282691
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update