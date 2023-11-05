- added 1 free reroll of starting spells to all classes
- added 3 new unlocks
- implemented a new system, which automatically banishes special Utility spells, which are normaly only used on a special class. This means you will not find the Spells "Self Control" and "Parry" in your runs anymore, if you do not play the class which starts with them. This will result in more lvl ups for your utility spells
- minimap is now hidden during a lvl-up
- slight optimisation fix for lvl-ups
Elewar: Fused Survivors update for 5 November 2023
Some new unlocks for you to be able to build more efficiently! V 0.2.2
