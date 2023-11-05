 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Elewar: Fused Survivors update for 5 November 2023

Some new unlocks for you to be able to build more efficiently! V 0.2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12624290 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added 1 free reroll of starting spells to all classes
  • added 3 new unlocks
  • implemented a new system, which automatically banishes special Utility spells, which are normaly only used on a special class. This means you will not find the Spells "Self Control" and "Parry" in your runs anymore, if you do not play the class which starts with them. This will result in more lvl ups for your utility spells
  • minimap is now hidden during a lvl-up
  • slight optimisation fix for lvl-ups

Changed files in this update

Depot 2489561 Depot 2489561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link