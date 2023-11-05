 Skip to content

In Woods update for 5 November 2023

Auto Attack

Share · View all patches · Build 12624276 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Everyone,

In Version 0.8, auto attack is added into the game. This option is disable by default and you may turn it on on the setting page. Please feel free to try it out!

New Features

  • Auto Attack
  • Stop Item Effect at Result Page

