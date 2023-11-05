〇The following additional actions have been taken
・Adjustment of the attack power and reload speed of the main Cannon,
and overall game balance adjustment, such as increasing or decreasing enemy HP
・Support for HP visualization of bosses
・Behavioral habits of some enemies
鉄之海老 update for 5 November 2023
2023.11.06.Additional support
〇The following additional actions have been taken
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update