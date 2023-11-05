 Skip to content

鉄之海老 update for 5 November 2023

2023.11.06.Additional support

Build 12624257

Patchnotes via Steam Community

〇The following additional actions have been taken
・Adjustment of the attack power and reload speed of the main Cannon,
　and overall game balance adjustment, such as increasing or decreasing enemy HP
・Support for HP visualization of bosses
・Behavioral habits of some enemies

