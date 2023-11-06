The All's Eye Update Is Here!

The Future Project's 1.1 update, dubbed the All's Eye update, is now live! Hiding within a hidden area of Heaven, All's Eye is an angelic being that will demand everything from the player. Fast, hard hitting, and frequent attacks will keep you constantly moving as you use all your powers to take on the biggest challenge in The Future Project. You best gather up all the game's items...you're going to need them.

In addition, the All's Eye update also comes with a new difficulty mode, titled Master Mode. The player's damage is further reduced, while all enemies hit harder than ever. Resource pickups typically dropped by enemies during normal play will no longer spawn either, meaning you can only restore health and ammo at designated stations. But wait, there's more! Health and missile upgrades are also less effective, only giving you half the normal amount. Think you can handle all that? Good luck!

Both the All's Eye boss fight and Master Mode are free for all players, whether you're new to The Future Project or have been playing since launch. All's Eye can be found by finding its location within Heaven, and does not require a new save file to access. Master Mode is unlocked from the start and is accessible from the main menu when starting a new game. It is recommended you play through the game once on one of the other difficulties before starting Master Mode. But hey, if you're feeling confident, don't let me stop you.

The Future Project's All's Eye update also comes with two new achievements as well as a plethora of other changes, including updated boss fights, bug fixes, and balance adjustments. The full patch notes are below. Get comfortable, it's a long list.

Patch notes:

All's Eye boss battle is now available, along with a new section of Heaven and an updated map for the world.

In addition, All's Eye has a Master Mode variant that has the following changes:

Reduced health to accommodate the player's reduced damage, but...

...All's Eye's "From Dust" attack will constantly fire the whole battle.

Master Mode is now a difficulty option given when starting a new game.

The final boss has been given a Master Mode variant that has the following changes:

Reduced health to accommodate the player's reduced damage, but...

...the final boss' attacks are more frequent.

The final boss' "Deletion Timer" is twice as fast.

Final boss (Casual through Hard difficulties) health reduced. (From 13,000 to 12,000)

Final Boss' firewall attack - speed slightly reduced, lifetime reduced from 2.5 seconds to 2.25.

Final boss has been given new hit animations for when it's hit with earth and electricity.

To better reflect the Saboteur growing stronger with the player, the following changes have been made to Saboteur battles:

For every 200 maximum health the player has, the Saboteur will gain 350 health for the battle.

Missile Barrage attack now only done if the player has over 40 maximum missiles.

Flamethrower attack now only done if player has over 200 maximum fire ammo.

A special Saboteur battle in the endgame has the Saboteur lose 1 health every second.

All Saboteur battles have had their base health reduced to accommodate the health change.

Saboteur's Flame Slash attack now slows down properly during player's Time Warp.

Water has been added to the following worlds:

Distant Sibling

Jeweled Tundra

Alien Remnant

An element station in Floor 0 of Hand of the Water has been moved.

Increased base damage of Strider enemy (From 8 damage to 9)

Increased the amount of damage the player receives from the burn status (From 4 damage per second to 6 damage per second)

Fixed some unfair platforming in Jeweled Tundra leading up to Apex Devourer boss fight.

Alien Remnant lasers, Tempest electric obstacles, and Heaven lasers now include difficulty modifiers when applying damage to the player.

Increased speed of King's Assassin basic projectile.

Reduced health of King's Assassin (From 3,330 to 2,900)

Increased time between attacks for King's Assassin (From 2 seconds to 3 seconds normally, 3.5 seconds while frozen to 5.5 seconds while frozen)

Fixed bug where player gun would infinitely fire if the player held down the fire button upon picking up an item.

Fixed bug where player's charged element power would fire continuously if the player picked up an item, and would keep going until the player either pressed the element fire button or they ran out of element ammo.

Fixed bug where player gun would infinitely fire if the player held down the fire button before starting the final battle.

Fixed bug where player's charged element power would fire continuously if the player entered the final battle with the element fire button held down, and would keep going until the player either pressed the element fire button or they ran out of element ammo.

Fixed bug where some items wouldn't appear on player map once they entered the final room.

Changed two missile locks in Floor 1 of Distant Sibling to earth locks.

Changed a missile lock in Floor 2 of Distant Sibling to an electric lock.

Changed a missile lock in Floor 1 of Hand of the Water to an earth lock.

Corrected Alien Remnant Floor -3 health and save stations locations on map.

Added missile, element, and save stations to Floor 3 of Tempest.

Added missile, element, and save stations to Floor 1 of Distant Sibling.

Fixed bug where player could use Aether to leave final Saboteur battle arena.

Various minor bug fixes and visual fixes.

You can verify you're running the 1.1 version of The Future Project by going to the main menu and looking in the lower right corner of the screen. If you see the text "v1.1.0", then you're up to date and ready to try out the new content!

Happy gaming!

-Lance T.

Infinite Level