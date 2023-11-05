New Beta Build for 1.2 Patch

tl;dr; 6 New Relics and Bug Fixes

You can play it over on the beta branch. This will be moved to the live branch tomorrow for the bullet heaven fest.

Please let me know if you find any bugs or if you want me to add any other quality of life changes.

Thanks,

-Aarimous

New Relics:

Bullet Heaven: (Rare) After taking damage shoot a volley of lasers dealing damage equal to the damage dealt to you. The number of projectiles is equal to half your level rounded up (works once per turn and ability damage modifiers increase damage.)

The Game Developer: (Rare) Spawn Aarimous, this game’s developer, who will attach to a random nearby enemies. When you kill the enemy it will now explode dealing damage to nearby enemies equal to 50% of the enemy’s max health. Will find a new enemy at the start of your next turn.

Immunity Idol: (Rare) When you would die, heal to 50% of your Max HP instead (works once).

Mega Magic Mushrooms: (Rare) Level up this many times : 4

Mini Magic Mushroom: (Common) Level up this many times : 2

A Shield: (Common) 20% Reduce Damage Multiplier and +50 Max Health

Bug Fixes: