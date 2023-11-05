Settings Update (Part 2)

(part 2)

Yesterday we rolled out the the first iteration of the re-designed Settings menu. It included the revamped main settings page and the new Video Settings and Microphone Settings page as well.

Today we've added proper key-binding functionality to the game (sorry AZERTY Players). As stated before, we didn't have the time to implement these before the Early Access launch but doing our best to make up for that!

Next up will be proper audio support and will be released once it's done. Before we can go back to working on the actual game itself, we'll be focusing on bugs and other technical issues which we'll try to address as soon as possible.

That's it for this update!

If you have any problems or questions feel free to drop by in our Discord Channel And we'll do what we can to help or answer, or if you want to just hang out and chat, we're usually around!

Again, thank you all for supporting! There's still a lot more to come!

Joure