[Patch note Ver.1.40] Reduction of game load and overall adjustments

Ver.1.20h > Ver.1.40
- Reduced resource load
- Fixed some graphics issues
- Added loading images
- Fixed display problems with overall score
- Adjusted sound volume
- Adjusted the movement of some enemy characters
- Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash when certain conditions were met
- Fixed some issues with the game concept
- Strengthened the blade of the "Kirisame Blade"
(Blade size is variable with blade energy)
- Additional game performance enhancements
- Reduced the load that occurs under certain conditions
- Implemented continue function for all the machines.
Changed files in this update