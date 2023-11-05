 Skip to content

GRAND CROSS: ReNOVATION update for 5 November 2023

[Patch note Ver.1.40] Reduction of game load and overall adjustments

Build 12624104 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ver.1.20h > Ver.1.40

  • Reduced resource load
  • Fixed some graphics issues
  • Added loading images
  • Fixed display problems with overall score
  • Adjusted sound volume
  • Adjusted the movement of some enemy characters
  • Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash when certain conditions were met
  • Fixed some issues with the game concept
  • Strengthened the blade of the "Kirisame Blade"
    (Blade size is variable with blade energy)
  • Additional game performance enhancements
  • Reduced the load that occurs under certain conditions
  • Implemented continue function for all the machines.

