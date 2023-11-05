Devinca 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12624089 · Last edited 5 November 2023 – 16:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Devinica 1.1 has released the patch notes are as follows:

-Fixed stair collision issues on LVL 1 ( Player and enemies will no longer be able to phase into the ground).

-Fixed bug with rat hacking minigame on LVL 3.

-Changed fps cap from 60 to 120.

-General optimizations on all levels.

-Changed level themes from day to night.

-Added general grime and changed detailing across all levels.

-Removed resolution from game settings as it was more of a hassle to use the system because of windows antivirus false detections.

-Removed post-death minigame.

-Reworked game intro.

-Smaller stuff lol ;)

Lmk if I broke something <3