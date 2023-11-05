Devinca 1.1

Devinica 1.1 has released the patch notes are as follows:
-Fixed stair collision issues on LVL 1 ( Player and enemies will no longer be able to phase into the ground).
-Fixed bug with rat hacking minigame on LVL 3.
-Changed fps cap from 60 to 120.
-General optimizations on all levels.
-Changed level themes from day to night.
-Added general grime and changed detailing across all levels.
-Removed resolution from game settings as it was more of a hassle to use the system because of windows antivirus false detections.
-Removed post-death minigame.
-Reworked game intro.
-Smaller stuff lol ;)
Lmk if I broke something <3
Changed files in this update