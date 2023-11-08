Saturnalia Out Now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

Our single-player survival-horror adventure has officially landed on Steam, and we can finally invite you to delve into the mysterious traditions of the village of Gravoi.

Check out the accolades and launch trailer below:

You play as four characters, embarking on a journey intertwined with the eerie heritage of the island of Sardinia. The village itself is an intricate, ever-changing labyrinth, providing an unguided experience where the death of the four protagonists reshapes the roads into new forms.

At launch and for the first week, Saturnalia will be available at a 25% discount, priced at just $14.99 / 14,99€ instead of $19.99 / 19,99€.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/916350/Saturnalia/

(Also available in bundle with the soundtrack! See main store page for more info)

We can't wait to hear what you think! Please join us here on the community discussions, or on Discord, but more than anything please remember to leave a review, as it really does help us immensely in spreading the word!

A bit thank you for your patience and support from the whole Santa Ragione team <3