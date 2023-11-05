Age of Conquest IV - Update 4.31.361 - Maintenance Release with Bugfixes

- Team Games: more clan players allowed if a game is password protected.
- Main Wall: limitation removed for new accounts, i.e. they can now post right away (no wait of 30 days!).
- Screenshot Button: long-touch (or long-press) also activates the camera button that takes screenshots even if a popup is above the button.
- Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
- Maintenance: auto-submitting latest release notes to Reddit.
- Maintenance: auto-uploading latest translation text after update.
- Maintenance: improved logging of WARN or ERROR (reduced normal errors to INFO).
- Maintenance: setting server max. memory now automatically based on device memory available.
- Maintenance: disabled the option on the server to stop showing full stacktraces for null pointers if duplicates.
- Maintenance: auto-restart of server services in case they get killed (e.g. low memory).
- Maintenance: update to run servers on ARM64.
- Maintenance: update to run servers on Debian 12.
- Maintenance: updated hardware info utility (OSHI 6.4.5).
- Maintenance: libGDX library updated to 1.12.1 (maintenance release).
- Maintenance: gdx-pay library updated to 1.3.6.
- Maintenance: Google Play next generation "Player IDs" enabled.
- Development: editor button on menu "Home" screen (during development for easy access).
- Bugfix: Clipboard was broken and didn't work anymore (missing jmod for datatransfer added).
- Bugfix: missing jmod modules added.
- Bugfix Crashes: when no logged-in account could be detected.
- Bugfix Crashes: when allocating direct ByteBuffer and receiving an out of memory error (now replaced with error image and logging).
- Bugfix Crashes: when initializing a game and the account was 'null'.
- Bugfix Crashes: sorting the active games list could crash due to violating general contract for sort.
- Bugfix Crashes: when receiving information about a joined game (and user was 'null').
- Bugfix Crashes: trying to send wall message when the user account is 'null'.
Age of Conquest IV update for 5 November 2023
Age of Conquest IV - Update 4.31.361 - Maintenance Release with Bugfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Age of Conquest IV Depot WIN64 Depot 314972
- Loading history…
Age of Conquest IV Depot MAC64 Depot 314973
- Loading history…
Age of Conquest IV Depot LIN64 Depot 314975
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update