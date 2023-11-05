Silent Rain - Early Access Patch Notes #2

Hello everyone,

We hope you had a great time during the Halloween festivities! 🎃👻

We're excited to introduce Early Access Patch #2, focused on enhancing your gaming experience.

In this update, we've addressed various game-breaking bugs and continued to balance the game to maintain its challenge while reducing frustration.

🗓️ The next patch (EA Patch #3) coming by the end of November will significantly enhance the game's network quality. We've identified and are working on resolving issues related to high-latency players encountering numerous new bugs, ensuring everyone can fully enjoy the game.

Once all these important issues are resolved, we will focus on adding new features and continuing the creation of the next map “Metro” which should arrive on Q1 2024.

Here's a detailed list of changes:

Bug Fixes

Game Crashes: Fixed crashes when returning to the main menu from in-game or the lobby on certain PC configurations, especially when in fullscreen mode. We believe this patch also resolves issues with the pause menu not opening with the ECHAP/TAB key.

Blocked Fireflies: Fireflies no longer get stuck when spawning, preventing game-breaking issues.

Blocking Stairs: Investigated and addressed a collision issue on basement stairs that could block player paths. We've applied an initial fix and continue to monitor the situation.

Secret Ending: Fixed an issue where boosted artifacts were not considered, preventing the completion of the secret ending.

Achievements: End-game achievements are now fully unlockable.

Occult Cards: All 30 cards can be found on the map, each offering access to a small secret 🤫

Numerous Minor Bug Fixes.

Balancing

Cocoon Gameplay: Building on changes from EA Patch #1, cocoon gameplay is now more accessible. Players can free themselves by successfully completing the QTE, but beware of player deaths in the cocoon 😈.

Sentinels: These foes now spawn more frequently when a player is sick, so be careful!

Enhancements

Objective Comprehension: Added images to paper notes for better understanding.

Improved Firefly Visibility and Speed.

Shared Blackboards: Blackboards can now be shared by all players.

Translations

Korean Translation: Enhanced for improved clarity and accuracy.

As always, thank you sincerely for your support and trust in our game ❤️