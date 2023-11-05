Update, Version 20231105



English

[Samujier Hospital]New character: Dr. Safe. (He can heal you. If you are a Nise citizen, it's free. Otherwise, he will charge a fee based on your level.)

[Dr. Safe]You can make fun of his name.

[Dr. Safe]You can ask him about his method of healing.

[Dr. Safe]You can ask him about his faith and he will give you a book.

[Item]Reduced the price of Plastic Explosives from 10000 to 4000.

[The Ancient Stone Bridge]Random cars may now park in the parking lots.

[The Ancient Stone Bridge]Added a recent real-life dark humor of a parking lot in China.

简体中文

【萨姆吉尔医院】新校色：塞夫医生（提供治疗。对尼斯公民免费。否则的话基于你的等级收费。）

【塞夫医生】你可以对他的名字开玩笑。

【塞夫医生】你可以询问他关于他的治疗方式的事情。

【塞夫医生】你可以询问关于他的信仰的事情，他会给你一本书。

【物品】降低了塑胶炸弹的价格（从10000到4000）

【那座远古的石桥】停车场里现在可能会有随机的车辆停放。

【那座远古的石桥】加入了近期一个关于停车场的黑色幽默。

Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场

https://controlc.com/e4ffa179

https://pastelink.net/c6s8ud64