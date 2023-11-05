Patch Notes - Full Release

Release - 1.0.0 Notes

Developer Notes

Exit from Early Access! It's been a long journey to reach this milestone. One, that took longer than originally anticipated.

The main quest can be completed. All side quests can be completed. The game is feature complete.

Does this mean the game is bug free? Probably not. I'm sure there is still some obscure bug hiding to make my life miserable :)

Never the less, I'll still update as those are reported. As for now, I'm going to take some time away to enjoy the upcoming holidays and play a few games from

my giant backlog of games that I've ignored while working on Legendary Journeys. Is there a sequel in the works? Not right now. However, I have a few ideas jotted

down and plenty of notes taken from the players that could be used in a sequel.

NOTE: There isn't a release discount because I wish to participate in the annual Winter sale. It will be 50% off during that time!