Patch 1.052 (Beta channel.)

So, the SDK for mission making is very much done, I thank everyone who had downloaded the custom mission and booted it to ensure it functions! All that is left is to write the documentation or well, the basic guide on how to actually use it, and then poof - the update will be released to the main channel, unless there will be some very funny critical bug that will break everything... Well, worry not. I'll playtest it to the best of my abilities.

Here's the changelog:

General - Fixed a small issue where the character sometimes would walk slightly above the ground when starting a level.

Input - The side keys of most mice can now be bound in the input settings for mouse and keyboard.

Input - No longer can bind actions to ESCAPE button as it is conflicting with the way the menus are handled.

Custom Missions - Fixed an issue where the missions wouldn't be detected on some specific hard drives.

Custom Missions - Gamepad can now be used to interact with the custom missions menu.

Custom Missions - Improved the way the UI works on Ultrawide monitors.

Custom Missions - Now returns to the custom mission menu upon beating the stage.

SDK Sample level has been added into the game's folder.

Pausing the game when the grindblade is charging would no longer freeze inputs until the player dodges out of the frozen state.

Collectible list - Fixed incorrect naming.

Collectible list - Post-Game collectibles will only show the name of the location after beating the game. If the game is not beaten, they'll show "???"

UI - Restart from checkpoint button will now properly be disabled when interacting with other menus.

Quee - Combo B - adjusted the input timing to make it more reliable without button mashing.

Dodge Style - Is now a lot more reliable, the inputs are behaving as expected for dodge up and dodge down.

Unlock easy mode notification will no longer show up once the easy mode has been unlocked.

Known issues.