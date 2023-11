Share · View all patches · Build 12623922 · Last edited 5 November 2023 – 14:13:05 UTC by Wendy

Attempted to fix an issue where loading would hang, with or without experimental loading enabled.

Instead of hanging, Zeepkist will now show a little error message, and only skip the levels that cause the error message.

By default the error message looks like this:



With experimental fast loading enabled it looks like this: