REFICUL 666 update for 5 November 2023

Hotfix 2 for Beta 1.14

Build 12623920 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The second hotfix addresses some issues with spirits getting stuck and also offers a pause feature. Press the Pause key on the keyboard to toggle pause.

