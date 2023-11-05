 Skip to content

Penguin Hatchery update for 5 November 2023

Update 1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Penguins

  • Having multiples of 25 of a specific upgrade will add penguins to your village on the main screen!

Achievements

  • Added 1 new achievement!

New Stat

  • Added play time to the stats page! (Previous play time will be included)

Bulk Buying

  • Buttons were added to the shop to allow for buying multiple upgrades at once!

Reset Button

  • Added a button in settings where you can reset your current save data!

Other

  • More background code cleanup (I know you still don't care)

