Update 1.1

Penguins
- Having multiples of 25 of a specific upgrade will add penguins to your village on the main screen!
Achievements
- Added 1 new achievement!
New Stat
- Added play time to the stats page! (Previous play time will be included)
Bulk Buying
- Buttons were added to the shop to allow for buying multiple upgrades at once!
Reset Button
- Added a button in settings where you can reset your current save data!
Other
- More background code cleanup (I know you still don't care)
Changed files in this update