Share · View all patches · Build 12623873 · Last edited 5 November 2023 – 14:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Changes

Bomb Block : Add crushing effect

Detonator : -> It causes neutral explosions when its installation is destroyed. Number of attacks on installed turret +1

Fixed turret: Permanent-> Attack Count 10

Octopus turret : 2/3 attacks 1 -> 6/3 attacks 3

Rampage turret : 2/3 attacks 1 -> 6/3 attacks 3

Mirror Coat -> can't overlap

Fixed bug

Bug with number of repeat fixed at 1

Bug through which projectors pass through transparent blocks