Crimson Veil 5.3.1 NOW AVAILABLE TO ALL!

The latest update is now live on Steam and Itch.io!

Go download it now and check out the latest content in the vampire route!

Crimson Veil on itch.io

Crimson Veil on Steam

If you enjoy what you've played, please consider leaving your thoughts with a review! Long or short, positive or negative. I want to hear what YOU think and how I can make the game even greater for others to enjoy. Your continued feedback has helped me improve the game with each new release!

For returning players: Please keep in mind that save files created in older versions have compatibility issues. For the best experience, please use the multiple save files provided in the link below:

5.3.1 Save Files Link

Also, The previously announced mini doujin by Jun Harvel is complete and has been posted on my twitter. Feel free to check it out and share it however you please! I hope you all enjoy it!

https://twitter.com/MaikeruUrashima

Next week, I will be detailing what's in store for the next update! The story of the Vampire Route will be continuing after over 2 years! I hope to see you then! Until next time, everyone!