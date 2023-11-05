Caromble! Friday #? (it's been 15 years ok): The Story released

Dear Caromble! friends,

Today is the day. After 15 years of development, Caromble! is completed with all intended features, levels and now finally with all story elements. To experience the story of Caromble! in this update, please replay the Prologue and Epilogue level.

Though Caromble! is not a narrative experience and was never intended as one, we are very happy to have these narrative elements in play. For us personally it makes Caromble! complete. We feel that we crafted an experience that now is as complete as we could make it. We hope that the added story brings some joy and somehow deepens your experience with all those multi-balls, explosions, collapses, cam-shakes and those perfectly-angled paddle-ball hits in Caromble!.

Here is a video of the beginning of the newly added story elements:

We also added our Credits to the game. These can also be accessed from the main menu. This was the final thing we added last week and in a way it marks the end of an incredible journey. We want to thank everybody involved and especially the players who dared to invest their time and money while we are in Early Access. You really helped us finish the game. Special thanks to players: foofaraw and Chiquita(ARF!) and VanAlphen whose input was considerable and invaluable both content-related as motivational for us as a team.

So what are our next steps? We will do a final internal beta-test and we will prepare a marketing plan for leaving Early Access. When we leave Early Access we will wipe the leaderboards for one last time. So please make screenshots to keep those eternal bragging rights.

From Holland with Love,

Crimson Owl Studios