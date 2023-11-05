Version 11.2.9 Has Been Released!

This update contains the following bug fixes and enhancements:

The title bar of the application now contains the complete path to the DigitalDiamondDataFilesV11 folder. This will make it much easier for new users to find the DigitalDiamondDataFilesV11 folder on their computer.

Updated the code that handles extra base chances and updated the Board Game Companion charts to support these changes. Users are encouraged to update their game charts. For more information follow this link.

Updated the 2023 pitch ratios in preparation for the "2023 Early Release" season library, which will be released soon.

Fixed an issues that caused fast play to take longer as it proceeds through the season. For some seasons this caused the full season fast play to end up taking a very long time to complete. This fix will result in a "library optimization" to take place the first time you run the game after the update to 11.2.9. This can take several minutes depending on how many libraries you have installed. You can follow the process by watching the Status Bar at the bottom of the window.

Added a new command (SQZG) that allows you to bunt with runners on first and third. Here are the details: "SQZG: Unsuccessful squeeze. Batter bunts up the third base line and the runner on third has to hold. The third baseman throws to the second baseman covering first for the out. The runner on first is safe at second."

The ratings import process has received an upgrade that includes bug fixes and improvements. I will be gradually updating the ratings in libraries starting with the "2023 Early Release" and working my way backwards in time. For more information follow this link.

Fixed a bug with the logic that assigns Holds to pitchers. Specifically, Holds were incorrectly assigned to pitchers who entered an inning with the lead, blew the lead and were not taken out during the inning, and then his team took the lead again in the next half inning.

Play Ball!