Endless mode is now live

Hello Players,

We have made an update today in which you can access Mix it mode.

Mix it mode is an endless mode that will allow you to play the game endlessly in an arcade mode with the songs shuffled randomly, and featuring many powerups, and at the end there is a leaderboard in which you can compete to be among the first 30 players.

We released the techno version only for now, and in the next 2 weeks we will release the deathmatch techno mode, it is the same endless mode but with no health regeneration, each mode has its own leaderboards.

To access this mode you have to pass at least 5 levels.

Have fun, and write to us if you have any comments/suggestions.