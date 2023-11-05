 Skip to content

Sex Lens: A Porn Story 🍓🎥 update for 5 November 2023

Game Update: Bugfixes and Balancing

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good news, gamers!

A big thank you to our loyal players who discovered and reported a bug, which prompted us to a swift fix. 🙌

🐞 What was fixed:

1️⃣ We've resolved an issue that was causing the game to crash when selecting female characters. Now you can continue your adventure without interruptions.

2️⃣ We've adjusted the game balance to ensure a fairer and more balanced playing environment for all players.

3️⃣ We've also tackled other minor bugs and errors that were affecting your overall gaming experience.

We always value your feedback, and this updated gaming experience wouldn't have been possible without your input. 🤝

👾 The updated game is already available for download, so don't wait – update your game now!

Thank you for being part of our gaming community! If you have any ideas or suggestions for future updates, please don't hesitate to share them with us. We're always eager to listen. 🎮

