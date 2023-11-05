 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Demise of Nations update for 5 November 2023

Demise of Nations - Update 1.39.260 - Maintenance Release with Bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12623741 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Team Games: more clan players allowed if a game is password protected.
  • Screenshot Button: long-touch (or long-press) also activates the camera button that takes screenshots even if a popup is above the button.
  • Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
  • Maintenance: auto-submitting latest release notes to Reddit.
  • Maintenance: auto-uploading latest translation text after update.
  • Maintenance: improved logging of WARN or ERROR (reduced normal errors to INFO).
  • Maintenance: setting server max. memory now automatically based on device memory available.
  • Maintenance: disabled the option on the server to stop showing full stacktraces for null pointers if duplicates.
  • Maintenance: auto-restart of server services in case they get killed (e.g. low memory).
  • Maintenance: update to run servers on ARM64.
  • Maintenance: update to run servers on Debian 12.
  • Maintenance: updated hardware info utility (OSHI 6.4.5).
  • Maintenance: libGDX library updated to 1.12.1 (maintenance release).
  • Maintenance: gdx-pay library updated to 1.3.6.
  • Development: editor button on menu "Home" screen (during development for easy access).
  • Bugfix: Clipboard was broken and didn't work anymore (missing jmod for datatransfer added).
  • Bugfix: missing jmod modules added.
  • Bugfix Crashes: when switching audio output device!
  • Bugfix Crashes: when no logged-in account could be detected.
  • Bugfix Crashes: when allocating direct ByteBuffer and receiving an out of memory error (now replaced with error image and logging).
  • Bugfix Crashes: when initializing a game and the account was 'null'.
  • Bugfix Crashes: sorting the active games list could crash due to violating general contract for sort.
  • Bugfix Crashes: trying to send wall message when the user account is 'null'.

Changed files in this update

Demise of Nations Depot WIN64 Depot 338812
  • Loading history…
Demise of Nations Depot MAC64 Depot 338813
  • Loading history…
Demise of Nations Depot LIN64 Depot 338815
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link