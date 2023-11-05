- Team Games: more clan players allowed if a game is password protected.
- Screenshot Button: long-touch (or long-press) also activates the camera button that takes screenshots even if a popup is above the button.
- Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
- Maintenance: auto-submitting latest release notes to Reddit.
- Maintenance: auto-uploading latest translation text after update.
- Maintenance: improved logging of WARN or ERROR (reduced normal errors to INFO).
- Maintenance: setting server max. memory now automatically based on device memory available.
- Maintenance: disabled the option on the server to stop showing full stacktraces for null pointers if duplicates.
- Maintenance: auto-restart of server services in case they get killed (e.g. low memory).
- Maintenance: update to run servers on ARM64.
- Maintenance: update to run servers on Debian 12.
- Maintenance: updated hardware info utility (OSHI 6.4.5).
- Maintenance: libGDX library updated to 1.12.1 (maintenance release).
- Maintenance: gdx-pay library updated to 1.3.6.
- Development: editor button on menu "Home" screen (during development for easy access).
- Bugfix: Clipboard was broken and didn't work anymore (missing jmod for datatransfer added).
- Bugfix: missing jmod modules added.
- Bugfix Crashes: when switching audio output device!
- Bugfix Crashes: when no logged-in account could be detected.
- Bugfix Crashes: when allocating direct ByteBuffer and receiving an out of memory error (now replaced with error image and logging).
- Bugfix Crashes: when initializing a game and the account was 'null'.
- Bugfix Crashes: sorting the active games list could crash due to violating general contract for sort.
- Bugfix Crashes: trying to send wall message when the user account is 'null'.
Demise of Nations - Update 1.39.260 - Maintenance Release with Bugfixes
