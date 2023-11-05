- CHAPTER #36 - THE HIDDEN TEXTS

Changelog 1.32
IMPROVEMENTS
- Revised and homegenized the descriptive texts of many spells.
- Now when the mouse pointer is no longer over a book found in libraries, the initial text that appeared when the book was found is displayed again (instead of disappearing and leaving the text box empty).
- A few images of adventure locations have been improved.
ADDED
- Added new spell: STORM
- Added new spell: MAGIC BLADE (only available in Rune Stones and for characters with wisdom higher than 11).
- Added new sound when deleting a save game file.
- A new image has been added for the High Temple when it is on devastated lands.
CHANGES
- Reduced a little the size of the numbers showing HP and Experience Points, both in the main game page and in the inventory (the game panel looks cleaner now).
- Healing spell descriptive text changed and improved.
- Drain Life spell descriptive text changed and improved.
- When inspecting magic rings, in Wizards' Towers or Scholars' Guilds, the Lightning spell can no longer be found in them. Instead, the Storm spell can be found.
- Changed the image of the spell 'Dark Tentacles'.
- Changed the image of the item 'Stone of Eloquence'.
- Improved image of Steppe #2.
- Slightly improved the image of the Kraken attacking the ship.
- The image of the Undead Aberration has been rotated.
- The color of books found in libraries has darkened.
- Webs have been added to those images of libraries that are abandoned.
- When you open the mystery chest found in the castle's cellars, the player is now shown the object that opened it (but not before opening it).
BUGFIXES
- Fixed a bug where players could be redirected to other adventure pages in the story 'The Temple by the Sea', when playing several times other adventures or loading games where the 'Some days later' page had been previously used.
- Fixed a bug when casting the Inferno spell on the Tree Man in which the text referred to the spell as 'Fireball'.
- Some details have been corrected in a few images of adventure locations.
- In the suburbs of Hawkport, in the story 'The Temple by the sea', the 'Buy trinkets' option no longer disappears when you click on it if you do not have enough money or your inventory is full (page #239).
- Fixed a text formatting in an option on page #18. (The Tavern from the story 'The Barbarian').
- Thank you for reading -
Changed files in this update