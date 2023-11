Additional costume Menu

●White negligee course 20000GOLD

Conditions: Select bed_course 7times more

●Bunny course 40000GOLD

Conditions: White negligee course 2times more

●Animal print(tiger) course 25000GOLD

Conditions: Bunny course 2times more

●Bondage course 50000GOLD

Conditions: Animal print(tiger) course 2times more

●Sailor course 35000GOLD

Conditions: Bondage course 2times more