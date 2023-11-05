 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Esperia ~ Uprising of the Scarlet Witch ~ update for 5 November 2023

Esperia V1.2.2 - New art and minor fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12623665 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone, it's been a while!
This new version fixes some issues that remained in the game and adds new art (character and background).
Here is a list of the changes :

Art:
-Character illustration for Urien (Ector will have one as well later)
-New original background for the Throne room, it replaces the old one in several chapters
-New background for several other chapters :
on chapter 12 (Inside the castle)
on chapter 13 (prison entrance)
*on chapter 15x (cave)

Balancing:
-Small terrain changes to Ch8x map
-Arthur in Chapter 16 has a new set of skills, his level decreased by 1.

Fixes:
-Fixed the random weapon attributed to ballista in randomized difficulty : they received a random bow (2-3 range), instead of a ballista.
-Fixed a terrain issue on Chapter 16 where Berserkers could freely move over the houses
-Fixed one of the enemy unit's portrait in Chapter 20
-Fixed a graphical issue in Chapter 18, Diana and Arthur sprites appeared at the same time as the event background.
-Fixed a bug where Alex would spawn offmap instead of on the house if a unit was already on it in Chapter 2
-Some of Vortigern's soldiers sprites were wrongly used for Diana's soldiers, because they're both labelled as "rebels"
-Fixed some typos

With best witches,

Changed files in this update

Depot 1138211 Depot 1138211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link