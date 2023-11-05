Esperia V1.2.2 - New art and minor fixes

Hi everyone, it's been a while!
This new version fixes some issues that remained in the game and adds new art (character and background).
Here is a list of the changes :
Art:
-Character illustration for Urien (Ector will have one as well later)
-New original background for the Throne room, it replaces the old one in several chapters
-New background for several other chapters :
on chapter 12 (Inside the castle)
on chapter 13 (prison entrance)
*on chapter 15x (cave)
Balancing:
-Small terrain changes to Ch8x map
-Arthur in Chapter 16 has a new set of skills, his level decreased by 1.
Fixes:
-Fixed the random weapon attributed to ballista in randomized difficulty : they received a random bow (2-3 range), instead of a ballista.
-Fixed a terrain issue on Chapter 16 where Berserkers could freely move over the houses
-Fixed one of the enemy unit's portrait in Chapter 20
-Fixed a graphical issue in Chapter 18, Diana and Arthur sprites appeared at the same time as the event background.
-Fixed a bug where Alex would spawn offmap instead of on the house if a unit was already on it in Chapter 2
-Some of Vortigern's soldiers sprites were wrongly used for Diana's soldiers, because they're both labelled as "rebels"
-Fixed some typos
With best witches,
