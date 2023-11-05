UI:
Font changed.
Font changes applied to the existing UI.
Graphics:
XZ faction grenade has its own particle system and effects.
XZ faction plantable mine has its own particle system and effects.
AI:
- Fixed an issue which prevented AI from using weapons assigned to their particular faction.
XZ Faction:
- Added center dot in ADS overlay.
Bug fix:
Upon map change, everyone but the host got kicked, this is now resolved due to server travel implementation.
Endgame score screen was shown from the previous match at the start of a new match.
