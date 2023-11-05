 Skip to content

RENEGADE update for 5 November 2023

Alpha 4.3

Alpha 4.3

Build 12623648

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UI:

  • Font changed.

  • Font changes applied to the existing UI.

Graphics:

  • XZ faction grenade has its own particle system and effects.

  • XZ faction plantable mine has its own particle system and effects.

AI:

  • Fixed an issue which prevented AI from using weapons assigned to their particular faction.

XZ Faction:

  • Added center dot in ADS overlay.

Bug fix:

  • Upon map change, everyone but the host got kicked, this is now resolved due to server travel implementation.

  • Endgame score screen was shown from the previous match at the start of a new match.

RENEGADE Content Depot 1410111
