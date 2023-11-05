Zeta Leporis RTS updated to v.0.2.19.2023

Note: This version breaks save compatibility with previous versions.
Changelog:
-Mechbots no longer pause while being given build orders.
-Fixed crash caused by checking for a missing object.
-Fixed issue with AI mechbots getting stuck when going to assist a construction project that is completed or upgraded before they arrive.
-Created array to store current construction projects; this is now used by AI to send mechbots to assist incomplete construction projects.
-Buildings under construction now keep track of how many mechs are building them, to allow for more efficient code.
-In the battlestation destruction event, added missing code handling mechbots that were constructing it.
Changed files in this update