Zeta Leporis RTS updated to v.0.2.19.2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12623647 · Last edited 5 November 2023 – 13:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Note: This version breaks save compatibility with previous versions.

Changelog:

-Mechbots no longer pause while being given build orders.

-Fixed crash caused by checking for a missing object.

-Fixed issue with AI mechbots getting stuck when going to assist a construction project that is completed or upgraded before they arrive.

-Created array to store current construction projects; this is now used by AI to send mechbots to assist incomplete construction projects.

-Buildings under construction now keep track of how many mechs are building them, to allow for more efficient code.

-In the battlestation destruction event, added missing code handling mechbots that were constructing it.