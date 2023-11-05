 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zeta Leporis RTS Playtest update for 5 November 2023

Zeta Leporis RTS updated to v.0.2.19.2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12623647 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Note: This version breaks save compatibility with previous versions.

Changelog:

-Mechbots no longer pause while being given build orders.

-Fixed crash caused by checking for a missing object.

-Fixed issue with AI mechbots getting stuck when going to assist a construction project that is completed or upgraded before they arrive.

-Created array to store current construction projects; this is now used by AI to send mechbots to assist incomplete construction projects.

-Buildings under construction now keep track of how many mechs are building them, to allow for more efficient code.

-In the battlestation destruction event, added missing code handling mechbots that were constructing it.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2562932 Depot 2562932
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link