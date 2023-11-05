Live on Steam with Alaca.

Alaca

Alaca Steam'de erken erişim olarak yayınlandı. Alaca combines roguelike and top-down perspective game mechanics to take you on a journey to a fantastic world, providing a unique gaming experience.

If you prefer, you can progress step by step, or you can confront the boss. Thanks to the dynamic structure of the map, all decisions are up to you.

Our Early Access Roadmap

Our goal is to release Alaca in the FULL VERSION as quickly as possible. A release schedule for updates will be announced in the near future.

You can join our Discord group to provide feedback and support us during the early access period."