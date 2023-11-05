Blessing Change: Zokers beard changed to "Whenever you are below 50% health, increase elemental damage by 25%."
Bug Fix: Save files are now using encryption again.
Rogue Blight Playtest update for 5 November 2023
Patch 55.2
