🛡️Meet the ultimate challenge of Apex Rush mode🛡️

Attention, Specimens! We've got some exciting news to share with you.

We're happy to announce that we haven't slowed down a bit in perfecting your gaming experience. Brace yourselves for the latest update, packed with thrilling features and a new mode that will test the mettle of even the bravest and fastest Specimen out there!

🔥 Introducing Apex Mode Rush: For those seeking the ultimate challenge, we present the Apex Mode Rush! Gather your courage and speed as you face off against the most dangerous viruses in the game. Do you have what it takes to deflect your way to victory? There's only one way to find out – dive into Apex Mode Rush now!

🎉 Unlock New Outfit for Slasher: Conquer the Apex Rush mode, and you'll earn more than just bragging rights. A brand-new outfit awaits the victorious Slasher! Show off your skills and flaunt your style with this exclusive reward.

Get ready to deflect, dash, and dominate like never before. The game is evolving, and so should your tactics! Update your Deflector game today and experience the pulse-pounding excitement of Apex Mode Rush. Don't miss out on the action – your next gaming adventure starts now!