Black Dragon Mage Playtest update for 5 November 2023

widescreen support!

5 November 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • add widescreen support (pillarboxing)
  • bugfix: black screen upon settings exit in main menu (thx Dan & Ignas!)

