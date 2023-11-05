- add widescreen support (pillarboxing)
- bugfix: black screen upon settings exit in main menu (thx Dan & Ignas!)
Black Dragon Mage Playtest update for 5 November 2023
widescreen support!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
