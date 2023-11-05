-Finally optimized the aiming logic for turrets with limited firing arcs.
-Now the acceleration and max speed of vehicles will be closer to their paper values.
-The first reward event is now fixed to be Turret.
-Fixed the pause menu's power-to-weight ratio display.
-Fixed the bug where collision damage was not triggering.
Multi Turret Academy Playtest update for 5 November 2023
0.4.6
