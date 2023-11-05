 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Multi Turret Academy Playtest update for 5 November 2023

0.4.6

Share · View all patches · Build 12623498 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Finally optimized the aiming logic for turrets with limited firing arcs.
-Now the acceleration and max speed of vehicles will be closer to their paper values.
-The first reward event is now fixed to be Turret.
-Fixed the pause menu's power-to-weight ratio display.
-Fixed the bug where collision damage was not triggering.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2425881 Depot 2425881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link