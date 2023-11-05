 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Only Fortress update for 5 November 2023

Update Notes for November 5th

Share · View all patches · Build 12623364 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Introduced brazil proxy for better latencies. If you are South American player try it out and let me know in discord if it works any better for you. Also introduced in options to check your ping and fps while playing!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2503131 Depot 2503131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link