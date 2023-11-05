Introduced brazil proxy for better latencies. If you are South American player try it out and let me know in discord if it works any better for you. Also introduced in options to check your ping and fps while playing!
Only Fortress update for 5 November 2023
Update Notes for November 5th
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
