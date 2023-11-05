Small update (v0.5.1200)

Four types of grenade launchers have been optimized to "fire one grenade after every x rounds"

Add three new grenade launchers with elements effects

Added a new type of shield: Sharp Shield. Can be continuously equipped and wielded for rebound operations.

Add effect display for TV/books

Add price display on the prop panel

Add disassembly material display on the prop panel

Turn off Jewelry synthesis in challenge mode

Fixed the issue of missing text for some props

Fixed the issue of non-removable items being unable to be sold in the warehouse

Fixed the issue of dizziness at the gate

Fixed the issue of some defense facilities facing incorrectly

Fixed issue where adrenaline could affect reloading time

[The next update will be a medium-sized update, which will take place over the weekend. There will be no further small updates for now.]