Cavalry Girls update for 5 November 2023

Small update (v0.5.1200)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Four types of grenade launchers have been optimized to "fire one grenade after every x rounds"
Add three new grenade launchers with elements effects
Added a new type of shield: Sharp Shield. Can be continuously equipped and wielded for rebound operations.
Add effect display for TV/books
Add price display on the prop panel
Add disassembly material display on the prop panel
Turn off Jewelry synthesis in challenge mode
Fixed the issue of missing text for some props
Fixed the issue of non-removable items being unable to be sold in the warehouse
Fixed the issue of dizziness at the gate
Fixed the issue of some defense facilities facing incorrectly
Fixed issue where adrenaline could affect reloading time
[The next update will be a medium-sized update, which will take place over the weekend. There will be no further small updates for now.]

