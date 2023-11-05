 Skip to content

Celestial Command update for 5 November 2023

Update 0.9.0.3

Change log

Improvements

  • The thresholds for the docking port have been doubled, so docking should be a little easier
  • The design of the window "All ships are lost" has been slightly improved

Fixes

  • Warp drive works in orbital mode
  • Drones work after a warp jump
  • Docking now works in orbital mode
  • Destroying the starting ship no longer causes a window stating that all ships are lost, even if there are still other ships
  • The "Load last save" button now works correctly
  • Removed the useless respawn button from the in-game menu
  • The "Engine 5 Side" module now has the correct rotation when placed with a mirror tool

Changed files in this update

