Update 0.9.0.3

Change log
Improvements
- The thresholds for the docking port have been doubled, so docking should be a little easier
- The design of the window "All ships are lost" has been slightly improved
Fixes
- Warp drive works in orbital mode
- Drones work after a warp jump
- Docking now works in orbital mode
- Destroying the starting ship no longer causes a window stating that all ships are lost, even if there are still other ships
- The "Load last save" button now works correctly
- Removed the useless respawn button from the in-game menu
- The "Engine 5 Side" module now has the correct rotation when placed with a mirror tool
