We're Adding A New Feature In The Upcoming Update!

Greetings Inmates!

We're incredibly grateful for the unwavering support and feedback you've shared since Back to the Dawn launched. Every piece of input you've sent our way hasn't gone unnoticed, and we plan to gradually improve and optimize the game based on your insights in subsequent updates.

We'll also like to share that our upcoming update will introduce a new feature — a Difficulty Selection Mode! You will be able to choose an "Intern Reporter" difficulty mode to play, which will allow you to delve deeper into Thomas' story without the setbacks of repeated challenges within the game. So be sure to look out for this new addition soon!

In addition, we've continued our efforts to optimize and improve the game, and have just pushed out another bug fixes and optimizations update. Here are the full details:

Feature Optimizations

Reduced the cost of Yogurt in vending machines

Reduced the difficulty of obtaining ‘Body’ recovery items

Reduced the item level of "Painkiller" to 1, which can now be purchased from inmates after getting acquainted with them

Increased the gaining of Rapport points with the priest

Increased the number of soap uses by one

Optimized the functionality of the "Lifeopedia" skill

Removed the Chessboard item requirement to write down solutions for the puzzles in the General Building

Bug Fixes

Fixed a soft lock issue that happens when navigating task prompts and opening the task panel under specific circumstances

Fixed an issue where the "Pro Gamer" skill caused two game skills to appear at the same time

Fixed an issue where lumber and "Playpup" were duplicated

Fixed an issue where the points required to solve the puzzle in the General Building were different from the points needed in the Prison Cell

Fixed a missing completion condition trigger for the third objective in the "Movie Mission" quest

Fixed an issue in the "Another Key" quest which caused the Digital Watch not to be deducted from your inventory upon delivering the item

Fixed an issue at the second floor lobby on the seventh night where the skunk inmate caused Thomas to be trapped in a corner after returning from a bath

We hope that the above optimizations and fixes would make your experience within Boulderton Prison better. If you have any feedback, suggestions or any issues, we'd love to hear about it. Please do share it with us your either here on Steam or through our Discord channel.

If you enjoy the game, we would really appreciate if you could leave us a review on Steam. Your positive feedback is a tremendous encouragement and motivates us to continually improve. Thank you for your support and love!

Last but not the least, keep those escape plans sharp, and may the odds be in your favour!

