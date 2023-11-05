11월 5일 업데이트

Temporis Arts v1.01 (11/05)
일부 곡의 레벨이 변경되었습니다.
기본 곡의 구성이 일부 변경되었습니다.
해금 페이지의 구성이 일부 변경되었습니다.
몇 개의 버그를 수정했습니다.
