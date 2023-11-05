【1105】Further adjustments and bug fixes to Chapter 3

**

We noticed that a lot of wizards wanted to adjust the transparency of the spells, so we made this feature as fast as possible, and once again expanded the tolerance of Chapter 3, and further adjusted the difficulty of Chapter 3 to drink the experience of the level, and we hope that in the future, you can continue to give us more feedback, and clarify the direction of the future development, thank you very much~!

**Adjusted some curse effects of Chapter 3 bosses.

Adjusted individual levels with dense monsters or narrow scenes in the second half of Chapter 3

Increased the invincibility frame time of the main character

Adjusted the monster's ball strike rate and lowered its speed.

Added a light shadow on the ground after stealth bosses become invisible.

Added controllable player spell transparency feature

Adjusted damage reduction of Expansion Stones

Adjusted magic consumption of some spells

Simplified the placement of obstacles in some levels

Generally adjusted the negative experience of casting spells due to increased spell recoil and cd.**

At the same time we have adjusted the quality of the drops and the spring room has added the ability to lift the curse

Improved the quality of spells dropped from puzzle rooms

Increased the drop rate of epic spells

Added the ability to lift curses in the Spring Room

Improved the quality of elite monster drops

Reduced crystal consumption for peripheral life upgrade

Adjusted the prices of some items in the shop

Reduced the price of wands in the shop

Shops and Processing Rooms don't appear consecutively anymore

Adjusted the difficulty of the Chapter 3 puzzle level

Decreased the rotation speed of the flame mechanism in the puzzle level

Reduced the number of spins and the spin speed of the Grimoire Triple Choice game in the puzzle levels, and slightly increased the spin interval in the later levels

Adjusted the fade time and brightness level of the Light Switch game in Puzzle Levels.

Adjusted the base damage of Thunder in Puzzle Level Misguess the Thunder Drop game, now there is a fixed icon order (just remember it so you don't have to guess it later).

Adjusted the difficulty of the Nervous Breakdown game in the puzzle levels, now you can start over wirelessly after guessing incorrectly, but the puzzles are refreshed as well

Fixed the bug that the effect of the curse "Low Purity Diamonds" still exists after eliminating it

Optimised the colour of the rotating fire-breathing mechanism in the puzzle level

Also continued to fix the bugs that people gave us feedback on, thank you very much

Fixed the bug where the water gun + thunderbolt sound effect would play even when muted

Fixed the bug where Sacrificial Potion would directly deduct life even if it had a shield

Fixed the bug where the Demon Breaker Sword could not bounce spider bullets

Fixed the bug that water gun + tracking enemies flies infinitely when there are no enemies

Fixed the bug that Pillar of Light is not affected by mouse and tracking trajectory

Fixed the bug that the Book of Wizardry appeared to fly all over the screen when it was sprinting in a male rotation.

Adjusted the description of the Energy Storage Staff

Adjusted the duration of the traces left on the ground by the thunderbolt/meteorite/avatar.

Fixed levels with wrong terrain

Modified the damage logic for monster corpses leaving bounce shells, now sets the maximum amount of damage that can be bounced back

Forced cooldown at the end of the player's sprint will also apply to the back grid (still releases but won't take the player with it during the cooldown)

Adjusted the slowdown of the staff Witch's Broom

Fixed a bug where the boss mapping was missing.

Fixed a bug where the bosses in Chapter 3 could not be hit

Fixed the bug that black holes can't attack monsters